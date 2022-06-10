A walk has been organised to raise money for those who cannot afford legal services.

York’s Legal Walk will take place on June 20 and all money raised will support people who do not have access to legal advice.

The 10 kilometre walk around York will start from Exhibition Square and follow the Ouse and the City Walls, with a detour through Rowntree Park.

It has been organised by the Access to Justice Foundation Yorkshire, with support from Citizens Advice York and Citizens Advice Mid North Yorkshire.

One of the Citizens Advice York trustees, Vicky Ling, said: “Citizens Advice York is busier than ever, advising people hit by the cost of living crisis and every penny we raise will help our advisers help more people.

“The walk was a great chance to catch up with people across the access to justice sector last year and we are looking forward to meeting many more on 20 June.”

Anyone living in York who needs free and confidential legal advice can use Citizens Advice: https://www.citizensadviceyork.org.uk/

Members of the public are urged to join the Legal Walk.

More information, and how to participate, can be found on the Access to Justice Foundation’s website: http://www.ylst.org.uk/york-legal-walk.html