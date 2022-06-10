ALLOTMENTS are being developed for a village just outside York.

Mr M Lambert of Oakmoor Farm, Haxby, seeks to create an allotment near Usher Lane elsewhere in the village of Haxby.

It would be served by a car park on land to the east of Usher Lane and to the North of Usher Park Road.

At present, the site on the edge of the village is hardcore used for parking and storage of agricultural vehicles and equipment, plus storage of agricultural produce, in connection with the farm.

A planning application to City of York Council says Mr Lambert plans to use a nearby site presently used as agricultural land for allotments, which do not require planning permission. This would be served by a long-established gate access.

It continued: “It is proposed that the Site (that is, the hardcored area) will be made available as a car park for the sole use of allotment holders and it is this element of the proposals which is the subject of the current application.”

City of York Council has yet to determine the application for the Lawful Development Certificate