WHILE on a different political planet to Rachael Maskell, I had a great respect for her as she always spoke up so well in the House of Commons on behalf of her constituents here in York.
However, I was shocked to read her venomous attack in Wednesday’s Press on our Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
Yes, he is only human, has his faults and made mistakes - but he has also achieved great things during these difficult times.
Perhaps Ms Maskell should remember that her leader is at present under investigation for his mistakes and especially recall the famous note in 2015 left on the incoming Chief Secretary's desk - “ Dear Chief Secretary, I’m afraid there is no money. Kind regards - and good luck! Liam.”
What a mess her party made of the economy - what a mess the Tories had to clear up in their wake.
Mary Morton,
Hob Moor Drive,
Holgate,
York
