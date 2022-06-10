STAFF working at an award-winning York curry house can keep staying overnight at the flat next door.

Michael Lewandowski of Selby sought planning approval to change the lounge at 49B Fossgate to become a 2-bed dormitory for the staff working at the Mumbai Lounge restaurant.

The planning application to City of York Council said the staff worked long hours and late and it would save them a commute home and minimise environmental impact. They would also not need cooking facilities as they would eat in the restaurant and no more than four people would stay overnight. They would not need parking as they mostly use public transport or taxis.

A report by council planning staff says the application was submitted to ‘regularise the position within the property.’

It said: “There is no record of an original planning permission for use of the first floor for residential purposes but it is apparent that it has been used as such for many years and officers consider that this is the established use of the property. The dormitory use, although residential in nature, is a ‘sui generis’ use and planning permission is therefore required.

“However, it is not considered that its impact is materially different from that which resulted from the original residential use. It is therefore considered that there is no adverse impact on neighbours and the proposal is considered to be acceptable.”