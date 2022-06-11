TO the people who are complaining about the cost of fuel to fill their car - there is a remedy that won't solve the problem but help your pockets.
Get out of bed 30 minutes earlier. Feed your children, dress them in the proper manner to withstand the elements and walk to school and when they leave let them walk back home.
The exercise will be beneficial to them, you save on fuel, and stop all the traffic congestion caused by the so-called school runs.
Winners all round.
T J Ryder
Huntsmans Walk,
Acomb, York
