TWO teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in which a man was seriously injured.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim received a 'serious but non-life-threatening injury' during the incident in Easingwold.

A spokesperson said the force received a report at 1.22pm on Monday of an attempted robbery in East Avenue, Easingwold.

"Officers were immediately deployed to the area and a 19-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted robbery and wounding with intent," they said.

"They have been released on conditional bail whilst inquires continue."