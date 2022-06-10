TWO teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in which a man was seriously injured.
North Yorkshire Police said the victim received a 'serious but non-life-threatening injury' during the incident in Easingwold.
A spokesperson said the force received a report at 1.22pm on Monday of an attempted robbery in East Avenue, Easingwold.
"Officers were immediately deployed to the area and a 19-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted robbery and wounding with intent," they said.
"They have been released on conditional bail whilst inquires continue."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel