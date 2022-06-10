A CHARITY is preparing to open a new shop in the heart of a North Yorkshire town.

Yorkshire Cancer Research will open its new shop in the heart of Pickering on June 16.

The charity shop will be officially opened by Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research and Dr Christina Dobson, research associate in the Population Health Sciences Institute at Newcastle University.

The opening will include a ceremonial ribbon cutting, as well as the chance for visitors to explore everything the new shop has to offer.

Dr Kathryn Scott said: "The opening of a new shop in Pickering means we can continue to raise awareness of our work while raising much-needed funds, so more people survive cancer. The shop will also bring volunteering and employment opportunities to the town, as well as contributing to the local high street.”

Located in the town’s former Trailblazers Outdoor store in Market Place, the shop will stock clothing, toys, homeware, bric-a-brac, books and entertainment.

The shop will be run by manager Michele Conway. Michele, alongside deputy manager, will head a team of volunteers.

Michele said: “It’s so exciting to be opening a new shop in the beautiful town of Pickering. We can’t wait to welcome our new customers."