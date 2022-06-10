THIRSK and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has warned that solar farms on agricultural land threaten the country's food security.

It comes as a major scheme is proposed at Eden Farm, near Malton.

The MP spoke in parliament this week in a debate moved by North Wiltshire MP James Gray, whose constituency also faces solar farm proposals.

Mr Hollinrake said: "Should we not set a balancing target for food security in this country from the current 60% to, say, 75%, where it used to be? That would prevent planning consent being given for sites such as the one near Old Malton, in my constituency, which is 70% best and most versatile land. Does he agree that giving consent for such land is absolutely inappropriate, and that councils should take food security into account in their decisions?"

Mr Gray agreed: "Post-Ukraine, or during Ukraine, we are facing a real crisis in food production in this country. Why we are taking perfectly usable agricultural land and covering it with vanity mirrors and industrial battery storage units, I simply cannot imagine. It is extraordinary."

Ending the debate, Mr Gray said: "I am horrified to hear the Government intend to increase the number of solar farms by 500% and that the Minister thinks that a ratio of 50:50 between fields and roofs, which is where we are at the moment, is reassuring. We want to see far, far fewer solar farms in the countryside."

He added he was 'extremely disappointed' the government was unable to say when it would revise the National Planning Policy Framework.