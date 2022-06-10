FAMILIES in North Yorkshire are being invited to become part of a service that provides home-based support to adults and young people across the county.
Shared Lives is where an adult or young person in need spends time in a family home and shares family life. People receive safe, personalised support, in a place that feels like home – and is home.
The scheme is completely flexible. In many cases, people just spend a day, or a few days with their host family on a long-term or short-term basis.
Cllr Michael Harrison, executive member for health and adult services, said: “We are looking for more dedicated individuals, who can give people the best care option for them.
"Shared Lives is all about relationships, helping someone to develop or maintain their confidence, make new friends or learn new skills in a family environment.”
Avalon Group manage the Shared Lives scheme in North Yorkshire on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council. Shared Lives carers receive a monthly income and full training is provided, along with ongoing support.
To find out more, or to apply to become a carer, visit the website at: www.avalonsharedlives.co.uk or call Avalon’s Shared Lives team on 01423 530053.
