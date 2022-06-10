POLICE are searching for a 21-year woman who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Brittany Wheldon, who lives near Yedingham, has not been seen since Wednesday evening.

Her mother, Angela said: "Our beautiful daughter has now been missing over 24 hours, car has been found in Scarborough with her phone broken.

"Please any possible sightings contact NYP on incident number 09062022-0323."