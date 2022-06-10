POLICE are searching for a 21-year woman who has been missing for over 24 hours.
Brittany Wheldon, who lives near Yedingham, has not been seen since Wednesday evening.
Her mother, Angela said: "Our beautiful daughter has now been missing over 24 hours, car has been found in Scarborough with her phone broken.
"Please any possible sightings contact NYP on incident number 09062022-0323."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here