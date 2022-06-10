A FORMER TV star joined care staff in York this week to show support for the important work they do in the city.
As the UK marks National Carers Week, Harry Gration MBE DL joined York Carers Centre staff and volunteers in Parliament Street to offer a chat, advice, support, activities and prizes to all.
Harry Gration, the long-time presenter of BBC Look North and familiar face in many homes, said: “Unpaid carers of all ages make a huge contribution to our community in York, so I’m delighted to be patron for York Carers Centre, and to support the work.
"Through my association with York Carers Centre, I’ve come to realise what a vital service they offer - and that without them life would be more difficult for many people.”
York Carers Centre is a charity that offers free support to any unpaid carer in the city - including anyone who looks after a family member or friend.
If you look after someone close and you would like free information, advice, support or someone to talk to you can get in touch with York Carers Centre on: 01904 715 490 or www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk or on social media @yorkcarers.
