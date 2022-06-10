POLICE are searching for a North Yorkshire teenager who failed to return home on Wednesday.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Kaci Foster, 16, of Scarborough, said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.

They said Kaci was about 5ft 9ins tall, with dark hair, and was possibly wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone who has seen Kaci or has any information about where she is should phone 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference NYP-08062022-0316.