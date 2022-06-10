POLICE are searching for a North Yorkshire teenager who failed to return home on Wednesday.
Officers are concerned for the safety of Kaci Foster, 16, of Scarborough, said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.
They said Kaci was about 5ft 9ins tall, with dark hair, and was possibly wearing a black tracksuit.
Anyone who has seen Kaci or has any information about where she is should phone 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference NYP-08062022-0316.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here