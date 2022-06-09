A YORK university’s new building has officially been launched.

York St John University's Creative Centre was opened today (Thursday, June 9), following a number of cancelled launches due to Covid.

Chancellor of the university, BBC Broadcaster Reeta Chakrabarti, cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the centre’s launch.

The building has sustainability at its core, with natural woods and light filling the space.

York St John’s Creative Centre was officially launched today Picture: Dylan Connell

Inside is a computer lab, exhibition space, theatre and also an open area for students to sit, work and socialise.

The centre is also open to the public, and local businesses can rent out facilities there at a discounted rate.

Reeta Chakrabarti said: “I think it’s stunning - it really feels like it’s come to life today.”

York St John’s Creative Centre was officially launched today Pictured: York St John University's Chancellor, Reeta Chakrabarti Picture: Dylan Connell

The chancellor said that the main driving forces behind the project were to invest in the future of the university’s students.

She said: “It’s the university’s contribution to the cultural life to York and of the country – the creative industries are a very large part of the sector.”

“Creative work is a very important part of York St John, and this was it’s way to show that it wants to provide the best possible facilities and the best possible experience for people that are coming in to study.”

“I hope people see it as a real jewel in the city’s crown.”

Vice Chancellor of York St John Professor Karen Bryan said:

“Sustainability is very important to our student body. We have an aim to half our energy consumption, to re-use wastewater – those sorts of issues are very important to us.”

“We deliberately employed an architectural company with expertise in that area. We also wanted the building to be modern – but to have a connection with the traditional architecture and landscaping in our grounds.”

York St John’s Creative Centre was officially launched today Pictured: York St John University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Karen Bryan Picture: Dylan Connell

She also said that the building has been well received by students, who have enjoyed the “ambience of the building.”

The three-floor creative centre was designed by architecture firm Tate+Co, who specialise in environmentally friendly builds.

Director, Jerry Tate, said that the main factors of the build were to be sustainable and also provide high quality teaching spaces for the university.

He said: “The university were very keen for (the centre) to be a catalyst - for it to start transforming Lord Mayor’s Walk campus, particularly to make it greener, to put more landscape in, more diversity and make it a nicer and softer place to be.”

Jerry also explained that the university wanted there to be a relaxed, “unprogrammed space for students to socialise.”

The centre’s design features a series of smaller rooms for this, which he referred to as creating a “living room” for students.

Construction on the build started in 2017 and lasted four years.

Project Architect, Andy Baker-Falkner, said that despite the disruptions of Covid, the build was delivered in a timely manner.

The centre was designed by Tate Co Architects Pictured: Andy Baker-Falkner, project architect, (left) and Jerry Tate, director (right) Picture: Dylan Connell

More information about the centre can be found here: https://www.yorksj.ac.uk/campus-and-facilities/teaching-spaces/creative-centre/