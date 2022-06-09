A YORK-BASED international fuel consultant has said the Government can afford a fuel duty cut and called for one to be made.
Steve Irwin of Portland Analytics told the BBC the rise in petrol and diesel prices means the Chancellor is getting more money from motorists because they are having to pay more VAT as they fill up.
But fuel duty was one of the biggest earners for the Chancellor and following the big spending during the pandemic, he was looking for ways to generate money for the public purse.
"It is just horrific," he said on the day the cost of filling up the average car hit £100. "There is no respite in sight".
The 5p fuel duty cut announced by the Chancellor recently was having an effect, but it had applied about the time that fuel prices generally rose by 5p so motorists didn't notice it on the forecourt.
"People are struggling. They need help. A cut in duty really is called for now," he said.
Market forces were causing the high prices.
Fuel was scarce generally which meant that prices were simply "the highest prices someone is prepared to pay at the moment."
Portland Analytics of Toft Green provides specialist fuel advisory services to companies in the UK, Europe and North America.
