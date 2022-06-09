LEAGUE leaders Sessay maintained their lead at the top of the Pilmoor Evening League table after beating Alne by 81 runs.

Tom Wilkinson led the charge for Sessay, going for an unbeaten 101 from 56 balls to build a 173-2 lead.

He shared an opening stand of 106 with Chris Morrison, who made 48.

The only Alne bowler that profited against Sessay was Finn Furby, who took two wickets for 48.

Henry Stevens’ 37 led the reply from Alne until he was caught and bowled by Aaron Bumby.

Soon enough, their response faltered against Ben Kettlewell, three for nine, and Rory Hall, two for 15.

Sessay were able to win the game and remained atop the league table.

Meanwhile, Thirsk played out a thrilling draw at home against Clifton Alliance, the two teams tied on 119.

The away side batted first and were able to make 119-4. Liam Green made 45, Sam Grant got 28 and Cristofer Lopez was able to score 25.

Rocco Cockcroft took two for 26 for Thirsk.

A Thirsk win seemed destined after Tom Scott and Josh Neilson scored 37 and 31 respectively, meaning their team needed only one run from the last over.

The scores, though, finished level after Lopez took four for 14 for Clifton.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Hutton Bridge emerged from their home clash against Newburgh with a comfortable 67-run victory.

Sheriff Hutton Bridge were able to take advantage of a not-at-full-strength Newburgh .

Tatenda Shuttleworth-Richardson’s 50 took the hosts to 141-5.

In response, Newburgh were only able to muster 74-5, ending the tie by gaining one point in comparison to Sheriff Hutton’s Bridge’s four.

At the foot of the league, Raskelf conceded to Dringhouses and are still rooted to the bottom, winless in their first four games.

Elsewhere, Helperby were able to overcome Easingwold by six wickets in a tight contest at home.

The visitors began the game batting, but Dan Marston and Joe Corner put the hosts on top with two for 10 and two for 14 respectively.

Easingwold struggled to make much progress and were only able to reach a total of 76 all out.

Marston’s unbeaten 40 led Helperby to reach the required target.

Although Easingwold were able to take the super-over point, scoring 18 while Helperby made 16, they were unable to overturn the deficit.