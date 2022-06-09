JORDAN HOWE has sealed the men’s title at the Knavesmire in the York and District Road Race League, writes Ed Mezzetti.

Howe, of the York Postal Harriers, collected his fourth straight win of the 10km series, edging out City of York’s James Tucker by three seconds following a titanic battle.

The duo were at the front of the race for much of its duration. In the final 150-metres, Howe was able to establish a decisive lead and take the win.

Howe crossed the line in 31 minutes and 32 seconds to pick up the victory.

In third came Laurence Griffin, of Knavesmire, who is still seeking a podium place in the series.

Completing the top six was Tadcaster Harriers’ James Eaton, York Acorn’s John Yoward and City of York’s Alex Dickinson.

The women’s competition meanwhile remains wide open after round four.

Helen Cross, of the York Knavesmire Harriers, became the third different woman to top the podium in four races.

She beat City of York’s Charlotte Mason by 15 seconds and her win ensured that she won the vet-35 women’s series title.

Cross was behind Mason and Josie Rawes, who would eventually finish third, for a large portion of the contest.

Behind the top three came Selby Striders’ Elizabeth Nairn, Knavesmire’s Rose Mather and Pocklington Runners’ Katie Wise.

The aforementioned Eaton and Yoward were the first two vet-40 men home, with Chris Poulton of Acorn following them.

Easingwold’s Simon Donoghue claimed his third vet-50 victory of the series which places him in pole position to secure that title.

Behind Donoghue came Richard Ginn of Pocklington and following him was Easingwold’s Stephen Loseby.

The vet-60 men’s crown was clinched by City of York’s Steve Wright who acquired his fourth category victory from four.

Behind by not even 10 seconds was Easingwold’s Stephan Tomaszewski as Knavesmire’s Tim Franklin finished in third.

In the vet-70 men’s William Allan of Tadcaster was the winner for the third time this summer, ahead of Michael McGrath and David I’Anson, both representing Knavesmire.

Hazell Hall secured the vet-45 series for Knavesmire with a fourth straight win as Joanna Millican placed second and Karen Wood finished third, representing Tadcaster and the City of York respectively.

Joanne Derry was able to win the vet-55 women’s title with a 100-percent record for Tadcaster, followed by Vivianne Fraser of Knavesmire and Gill Boynton of Acorn.

Knavesmire’s Mary Farmery recorded her first vet-65 win of the series, finishing ahead of Selby’s Gillian Kellett and Knavesmire’s Susan Adams.

After their fourth straight victory, it seems Tadcaster will win the men’s team title as Acorn have taken second over Knavesmire.

In the women’s team event, City of York and Pocklington have fallen behind to Knavesmire, who have gone on to match Tadcaster’s achievement.