JUST beautiful! That's our reaction to these three little babies who have made an arrival recently: Leo, Romey and Charlie.

Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their offspring - with their stories too.

Time to meet this week's new babies of York...

Leo Frank Newitt

York Press: LeoLeo

Baby's date of birth?

27/04/2022

Baby's weight?

5lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Leah Tunbridge and Thomas Newitt

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Natural birth

---

Romey Jai Richardson

York Press: RomeyRomey

Baby's date of birth?

Friday 13th May 2022

Baby's weight?

7lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Frankie Brookes and Jaimee Richardson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Got induced a week early, had him 2 and a half days later

---

Charlie Orson Thomas Patten-Widdows

York Press: CharlieCharlie

Baby's date of birth?

8/3/22

Baby's weight?

8lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Sarah Patten & Simon Widdows

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Bishopthorpe Road

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

