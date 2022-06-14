JUST beautiful! That's our reaction to these three little babies who have made an arrival recently: Leo, Romey and Charlie.
Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their offspring - with their stories too.
Time to meet this week's new babies of York...
Leo Frank Newitt
Baby's date of birth?
27/04/2022
Baby's weight?
5lb 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Leah Tunbridge and Thomas Newitt
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Natural birth
---
Romey Jai Richardson
Baby's date of birth?
Friday 13th May 2022
Baby's weight?
7lb
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Frankie Brookes and Jaimee Richardson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Got induced a week early, had him 2 and a half days later
---
Charlie Orson Thomas Patten-Widdows
Baby's date of birth?
8/3/22
Baby's weight?
8lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Sarah Patten & Simon Widdows
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Bishopthorpe Road
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
---
