A YORK shopping centre has pledged to support a mental health charity this year.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York has chosen York Mind as its charity partner for 2022 with plans to hold fundraising initiatives to help provide support and advice to anyone with mental health issues.

McArthurGlenYork has also launched a public book exchange to encourage guests to take a moment to pause, read and enjoy the outdoors.

The Free Little Library will sit within the York Bloom Garden outside the north entrance where both guests and centre staff can donate their own books for others to enjoy.

Visitors to the Bloom Garden will also discover inspirational quotes from famous authors to encourage a positive mindset, including ‘Happiness can be found in the darkest of places if one only remembers to turn on the light’ by JK Rowling.

Centre manager Paul Tyler said: “We are so excited to have the opportunity to partner with a local organisation that does so much important work to support the mental wellbeing of the community.

"York Mind works to empower those experiencing mental ill health to start on the journey to recovery and we are proud to support the work they carry out through the centre's wellbeing and fundraising activities.”

Vicky Blakey-Archer, deputy chief executive at York Mind, said they were delighted by the support.

"The past two years have had such a huge impact on people’s mental health, making it even more essential that organisations like ourselves continue to provide services to our communities.

"Charity of the year partnerships like this one not only help us to raise vital funds, but they also help to shine a spotlight on mental health services and let people know that support is out there.”