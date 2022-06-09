RESIDENTS in York celebrated the Queen’s Jubilee in style with a whole host of activities and events.

Around 400 people, including residents of the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, attended a Big Jubilee Lunch event on Saturday June 4, organised by the Folk Hall and New Lodge with support from the New Earswick Residents Forum.

Cath Dudzinska, Folk Hall manager, said: "It was marvellous to see so many people of all ages coming together in New Earswick to celebrate such a milestone moment in our history.

"We had so much support from the local community and fantastic comments from people who attended."

The family-friendly event, held on the green between New Lodge and the Folk Hall, was filled with a variety of music and entertainment. Zorbing, magic, crafts with explore, storytelling, origami, face painting, and bouncy castle and inflatable fun kept the whole family entertained.

Meanwhile, a hook-a-duck and tombola raised £345 for the Haxby Foodshare Project.

The Folk Hall is a thriving community hub in the village of New Earswick, run and managed by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust. The venue has a post office, library and café, and hosts a wide range of community events and activities.

