RESIDENTS in York celebrated the Queen’s Jubilee in style with a whole host of activities and events.
Around 400 people, including residents of the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, attended a Big Jubilee Lunch event on Saturday June 4, organised by the Folk Hall and New Lodge with support from the New Earswick Residents Forum.
Cath Dudzinska, Folk Hall manager, said: "It was marvellous to see so many people of all ages coming together in New Earswick to celebrate such a milestone moment in our history.
"We had so much support from the local community and fantastic comments from people who attended."
The family-friendly event, held on the green between New Lodge and the Folk Hall, was filled with a variety of music and entertainment. Zorbing, magic, crafts with explore, storytelling, origami, face painting, and bouncy castle and inflatable fun kept the whole family entertained.
Meanwhile, a hook-a-duck and tombola raised £345 for the Haxby Foodshare Project.
The Folk Hall is a thriving community hub in the village of New Earswick, run and managed by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust. The venue has a post office, library and café, and hosts a wide range of community events and activities.
To find out more, visit: newearswickfolkhall.com
