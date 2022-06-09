A NEW exhibition has been planned at York’s National Railway Museum (NRM), showcasing the future of the railway.

The exhibition, Innovation Platforms, will open on June 15 and run until Summer 2024.

It will feature examples of new technology that will explore how the future of the railways could look in Britain.

The technology will be shown across four exhibition seasons.

The first season, Autonomous Technology, looks at driverless transport and how it could take passengers to and from stations.

A mock-up cab will show three screens of footage filmed to imitate a driverless environment.

It has been developed in association with the Assuring Autonomy International Programme (AAIP), a partnership between the University of York and Lloyd’s Register Foundation, to ensure that the final products are as safe as possible.

Museum and University of York staff will be on hand to talk about the exhibition, the technology on display, and answer questions.

Liv Mills, exhibitions project manager at the NRM, said: “Innovation Platform offers a great opportunity for museum visitors of all ages to come and explore the technologies that will shape the future of the railways that they will travel on.

More information can be found here: https://www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/innovation-platform.