A TWELVE piece brass band from York are preparing to performing at one of the most well-known festivals in the world.
Intergalactic Brasstronauts, the majority of whom are from York and surrounding areas, are "thrilled" to be heading to Glastonbury.
They will be performing their original compositions to thousands of music lovers on the Truth Stage, which has previously hosted artists such as Sleaford Mods, Craig Charles’ Funk & Soul Show and Idles.
Trombonist Will Osborne, from Bishopthorpe Road in York, said: "This is a big deal for us. We’re a new band and this is our first year of touring.
"The majority of the venues we’ve performed at so far have been small, so we’re delighted to be given opportunity to perform on a huge stage."
The band will be on the Shangri-La Truth Stage at 4pm on 23 June 23.
They will also be performing at Wilderness, Camp Bestival and Underneath The Stars festivals.
