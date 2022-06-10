The future of one of York’s most iconic buildings - the Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate - has been secured thanks to a £430,000 government culture grant.

The money has covered 80 per cent of the cost of major repairs to the roof and masonry of the Grade ll* listed chapel which will be officially completed on Friday.

But it also provides a boost to separate plans to make the building a 'place of welcome' for the whole city and community, the methodist church says.

Those plans, costed at about £6m - which will need to be raised separately - will involve updating facilities and bringing the chapel basement into use so the building can act as a seven-days-a-week events venue and home for community groups.

But first, that roof had to be repaired.

York-based Angie Creswick has overseen the work with conservation architect Susan Amaku.

She said without the £430,219 grant from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the church would not have been able to afford the repairs.

But they were absolutely vital to safeguard the building's future, she said.

“The chapel’s roof was causing serious concern, with the original 1840 slate delaminating, slipped tiles, damp roof timbers, water leaks adjacent to the historic pipe organ and a risk of further damage to the ornate plaster ceiling," Angie said.

“Significant cracks in the wall masonry urgently needed repair and a programme of masonry repointing and exterior redecoration was overdue.

"The project has safeguarded this important chapel as a place of worship and community welcome in the heart of York.”

The roofing work has been carried out by York company Pinnacle Conservation, which specialises in heritage restoration and conservation.

It has involved strengthening roof timbers, installing a breathable membrane, roof re-slating and lead work, masonry repairs and repointing, joinery repairs and redecoration to the windows, repair and upgrading of gutters and downpipes and an inspection and stabilisation of the most vulnerable sections of the chapel ceiling.

Roof insulation was also installed to reduce the carbon footprint.

The chapel was originally built in 1840 to mark 100 years of Methodism.

Designed by James Simpson of Leeds to seat 1,500 people, it includes a balcony with original box pews and a large historic pipe organ.

As well as being home to a worshipping congregation, the church already provides premises for two local charities – Carecent, a breakfast centre for homeless and unemployed people, which operates from the building six days a week; and Kyra Women’s Project, which offers help to local women to make positive change in their lives.

The church is part of the Place of Welcome network of local community groups.

It runs a ‘Place of Welcome’ initiative three afternoons a week where anyone can come for a warm drink and a chat.