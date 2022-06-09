MORE than 100 keen golfers are expected to take part in an annual charity day at a popular club in York.
York Golf Club’s annual Charity Golf Day is taking place on Thursday July 14 at the club in Strensall, in aid of York Against Cancer.
The event is organised by former club chairman, Ralph Magee and supported by York businesses Cellhire and Your Move Anscombs.
Mr Magee said: “Over the years the events have raised over £135,000 to support local people and families affected by cancer and this year we’re obviously hoping to top the £150K mark, with the support of local people and businesses."
Last year, despite being a challenging year for fundraising, over £13,000 was raised to support the charity’s work.
York Against Cancer CEO, Julie Russell, said: "The Golf Day is always a fantastic fundraising event - a chance to catch up with the wonderful community of supporters we’re so lucky to have."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here