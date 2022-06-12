DO you remember when there was a large roundabout at the junction of Parliament Street, Pavement, Piccadilly?

Our photo from the archive clearly shows the raised roundabout, which had grass verges and a circular planting area.

And did you know that the street got its name in reference to the 1833 Act of Parliament that was required before it could be built?

The street was laid out between 1834 and 1836, running across the site of older houses and shops which had to be demolished, as well as the original Jubbergate (what is now Jubbergate was once High Jubbergate, according to the York History website).

The street was specifically designed as the site of the city’s market, which had previously been split between two sites, one in Pavement and the other at Thursday Market (today’s St Sampson’s Square).

The new street was designed to be wide enough so that market stalls could be placed down the middle.

