A MAIN road in North Yorkshire has been closed by a serious collision.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the crash had happened on the A171 Whitby road, which was closed at the Ruswarp turn off for traffic heading northbound.
It said traffic was being directed through Ruswarp.
It said the road would also be closed at the Robin Hood's Bay turn off, with traffic heading south directed through Robin Hood's Bay or Hawsker.
"Please avoid the area whilst emergency services respond and use alternative routes," it added.
