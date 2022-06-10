A SENIOR York doctor has slammed the rising tide of violence against doctors and staff at GP surgeries across the country as ‘totally unacceptable.’

Professor Mike Holmes, of York primary care services provider Nimbuscare, says figures from police forces across the UK had revealed that violent incidents at GP surgeries had doubled in less than five years.

"Police forces recorded 1,068 violent incidents between 2021 and 2022, up from 586 between 2017 and 2018," he said. "This is totally unacceptable."

He said an investigation by the British Medical Journal had also found that the number of assaults at surgeries and health centres resulting in injury had almost doubled.

Writing in his weekly column for The Press, he said he could easily go on to say this was understandable, given the pressure and difficulties the country was facing.

"But actually is it ever acceptable to abuse or assault someone…especially when they are trying to help?

"Of course, we do understand the frustration, although taking it out on a receptionist, a nurse, a manager or a doctor is unlikely to change anything materially.”

The data on violence was collected from 32 UK police forces under Freedom of Information (FOI) requests made by the British Medical Journal (BMJ)

Most callouts were due to threats of violence, verbal assaults and 'malicious communications,' but 182 cases involved physical assault.

Prof Homes also had positive words to say for volunteers who had worked hard for Nimbuscare, which involves 11 GP practices across the York area.

He said it had benefitted from over 10,000 hours of volunteer time over the last 12 months, with volunteers ranging from 16 years old to 86.

"We couldn’t deliver the service without them," he said. "They are a pleasure to work with and our volunteer programme is well recognised by the NHS for its part in the successful delivery of our vaccination programme."

He said Nimbuscare passionately believed in effective collaboration across primary care and with the wider health system and with the support of the local clinical commissioning group, it had developed a system to offer early support into practices.

"This system has prevented practices from facing real pressures and at times has kept them open and bee able to offer more appointments and has improved access to care," he said.

Meanwhile, Prof Holmes said Nimbuscare was looking forward to supporting York Pride as well as the St Leonard’s Hospice Jubilee Walk on June 18.

"Our teams will be taking part in both so please come and offer your support too if you can," he said.

"At the end of the month we will be opening our new community care centre at Acomb Garth – another example of innovation and collaboration."