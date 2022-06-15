THE Pride festival will take place in York on Saturday - for the first time in three years, because of the pandemic.

It is 50 years since the first Pride march took place in the UK, in support of the LGBT+ community.

The theme for this year's event, is "Loud & Proud".

One thing is for sure - it will be colourful.

We have assembled a gallery of photos looking back at York Pride over the years.

Rainbow colours abound, reflecting the rainbow flag which is the emblem of Pride.

This year's festivities in York begin with a parade from York Minster at 11.45am on Saturday - leading to Knavesmire, where the festival will take place.

York Pride parade in 2014

The route of the walk is from Duncombe Place to Blake Street, Davygate, Parliament Street, High Ousegate, Bridge Street, Skeldergate, Bishopgate Street, Bishopthorpe Road, and along Campleshon Road on to Knavesmire Road.

From 1pm, crowds will be entertained for free at a family-friendly show at Knavesmire.

Among the performers at York Pride will be DJ Rory Hoy; singers Samantha and Donna, aka Live Revival; Marigold Addams, performing as Cher; X-Factor singer Marcus Collins; drag artist St Sordid Secret; singer and TV star Duncan James; singer Soraya Vivian; Bailey Bubbles; Divina De Campo from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, with the headline act Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud.

Organisers say people can bring their own food and drink however full catering options will be available on the day along with a fully licensed bar. No glass should be brought onto site.

York Pride 2015

The official York Pride after party will be held at Ziggy's Bar & Nightclub in Micklegate.

They also say the route and the festival site will be accessible for wheelchairs.

Christopher Biggins on top of the York Pride bus in 2016

They said: "Our event is held on an open grass field, which can be uneven in places, and although we will have some accessible trackway pathing, additional care should be taken. We also have full disabled toilets available as well as limited disabled parking on site for those with a blue badge. Please speak to a marshall on the day for further help and advice."