AN under-threat primary school near York has featured in a national debate in Parliament on the fairness of Ofsted inspections.

Naburn Church of England Primary School, which at one point this year saw pupil numbers fall to just 33, has been warned that it must become part of an academy chain within months or face the risk of closure.

The warning came from City of York Council, which is adopting a ‘twin track’ approach to the school's future in which a search for an academy sponsor will run alongside a consultation which could lead to it closing.

The school, which has traditionally had a good reputation, was rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted following an inspection last December.

But new headteacher Jonathan Green, who was only appointed in September, has spoken of his determination to turn the school around.

And he was given the full backing of parents, staff and villagers in Naburn at a community meetibng last month.

Anne Clark, the Naburn parish councillor who is also vice-chair of the school's governors, said the Ofsted inspection came not long after Mr Green had been appointed - and that he should be given time to turn the school around.

"His determination and commitment is inspirational," she said.

Now York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy has highlighted the school's case in a Parliamentary debate on the accountability of Ofsted.

Mr Sturdy said he held the debate yesterday afternoon because of concerns raised by teachers and parents in Naburn about the limited options for the school to challenge the outcome of its recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspection came just 24 days after Mr Green took up his post, Mr Sturdy said.

He added that Ofsted had also been criticised for giving insufficient weight to the reasons for low attendance rates at the school - which until recently had a high proportion of students from the traveller community.

During the debate, Mr Sturdy highlighted the feeling of 'powerlessness' felt by the school and its supporters over the lack of what he called a 'binding independent appeals mechanism'.

He referred to a survey conducted by parliamentary authorities ahead of his debate which attracted contributions from nearly 2000 teachers and governors across the country, and which provided information of their experience of Ofsted inspections and the appeals process.

Speaking after the debate, Mr Sturdy said: “After attending a packed public meeting about the future of the school in Naburn it was clear that the overriding view amongst parents and teachers was one of frustration.

"Whilst the school acknowledges many of the points raised in the Ofsted report, there remain issues on which it feels it did not get a fair hearing.

"Given the profound impact that the report will have for the school’s future it is important that it is given every opportunity to make its case, something that it is simply is not afforded under the current appeals procedure.

"I was very grateful for the contribution of nearly 2000 teachers, parents and governors, including many from York Outer who took the time to fill out my survey in advance of the debate.

"This allowed me to draw from the experience of those who have dealt with Ofsted first-hand in making a positive case for an enhanced independent appeals process to add an extra layer of accountability to the current system under which Ofsted are allowed to mark their own homework.”