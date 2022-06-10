A HEAD teacher at a York school has tackled the gruelling national three peaks challenge to raise money for his school and to support Ukrainian refugees.

Elvington CE School head Andrew Buttery took part in the challenge which involves attempting to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in less than 48 hours - the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.

The total walking distance is 23 miles, with a total climb of 3,064 metres – twice the ascent of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, over a similar total walking distance, added to which he had to drive around 462 miles.

Over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, Andrew managed to tackle the staggering task in less than the 48-hour target, completing the trek in 34 hours and four minutes, including a driving time of 12 and a half hours.

Andrew started the challenge with Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the British Isles in the heart of the "breathtaking" Western Highlands in Scotland.

He said: "The stunning views of the Highlands were with us all the way and provided a fantastic backdrop.

"The summit of Ben Nevis only receives about 60 days of sunshine every year, so we were fortunate to be treated to blue skies and snow before reaching the top."

After climbing Ben Nevis, Andrew then drove for over six hours before climbing the highest mountain in England, Scafell Pike, at an elevation of 978 metres above sea level.

"We enjoyed bright sunshine for the vast majority of the climb - and witnessed a truly spectacular sunset before descending Scafell Pike in the dark, which presented an additional challenge," he said.

After getting some much needed sleep, Andrew then drove for another six hours before climbing Snowden. At an elevation of 1,085 metres above sea level, Snowden is the highest point in the British Isles outside the Scottish Highlands.

He said: "The slopes of Snowdon have one of the wettest climates in Great Britain and it is also much busier than the other mountains – as you can see in the photograph at the summit."

Andrew has now managed to double his fundraising target of £500 - hitting a total of £1,185, all of which will be split equally equally between Elvington Church of England Primary School’s PTA and the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

"I would like to say thank you to all those who have generously made donations. I was deeply moved by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and wanted to do something to support the more than five million people that have fled since the conflict began," Andrew added.

His donation page remains open until Monday (June 13). To make a donation, click here.