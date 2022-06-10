Peter Burgess (Letters, June 6) implores us to use York’s swimming pools or risk losing them.

If you want to encourage people do something it is important to make sure that it is easy for them.

My last swim involved opening an account on line with ‘Better UK’ who run the local authority pools.

I then had to book a specific slot and pay online before printing off a sheet with a code number that I needed to gain entry. I could only attend at the specified time and day.

I’ve fancied a swim a few times since but couldn’t be bothered to go through the procedure.

In the old days you just had to grab a towel and trunks and rock up at the door for a swim. If that has not been brought back in then it should be.

Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York