Although I’ve been to the Hard Rock Café in London & New York, this was for novelty value rather repeat visits. I’m most unimpressed with plans to open one in York (York Hard Rock Café set for Coney Street, May 30).

Firstly, how many burger joints can one small city sustain? There certainly are a plethora already. Not the most healthy food for humans or the planet either. Also there are already many understaffed eateries everywhere.