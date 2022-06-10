Cllr Ayre should stop the hyperbolic rhetoric about the Castle Gateway project as he tries to distract the public from the shambolic delays so far, the true amount of public money already wasted and just how much more it will all cost than we were originally told (Car park plan delayed again, June 9).

He calls it a ‘world-class public space’.

Oh come off it. The only thing ‘world-class’ about it will be the final bill.

Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington

 

 