Cllr Ayre should stop the hyperbolic rhetoric about the Castle Gateway project as he tries to distract the public from the shambolic delays so far, the true amount of public money already wasted and just how much more it will all cost than we were originally told (Car park plan delayed again, June 9).
He calls it a ‘world-class public space’.
Oh come off it. The only thing ‘world-class’ about it will be the final bill.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here