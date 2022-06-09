A MAN, who was riding an e-scooter in York after drinking alcohol, has been charged with a drink driving offence.
The 27-year-old man was stopped by North Yorkshire Police in Tadcaster Road in the early hours of today (June 9) - and was arrested after failing a breath test.
A spokesperson for police said: "E-scooters which are part of York's official hire scheme can be ridden legally in the city.
"However, the law on drink driving applies to e-scooters just as much as any other motor vehicle.
"Drink driving creates huge a risk to the safety of pedestrians and other road users - and the legal consequences can be extremely severe."
