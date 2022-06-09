A FOOTBALL club in York is seeking new junior players ahead of the new season.
Fulford Football Club are seeking new players for their Under 15s team, players will be in year 10 at school from September 2022.
The team play in Division Three of the York League.
Trials are to be held on Sunday June 26 at Fulford School.
Please contact manager Seb Butterworth by calling him on 07734965889 if you, or someoe you know, want to join.
Last year, the club, also known at Fulford United FC, celebrated its centenary year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here