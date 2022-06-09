CITY of York Council says York's Local Plan is taking another step forward towards adoption with more hearing sessions due to take place next month.
It says it has been notified that the hearings are set to take place from 12 July and will last around three weeks.
The plan is a framework to guide development and forms the basis for planning decisions.
Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and major projects, said the hearings were a 'promising step forward' towards adopting a plan for the city for the first time in 60 years.
"It is now crucial that we continue to build on the progress and work with the inspectors to take this plan forward to adoption," he said.
He claimed the authority had a 'robust and sound' plan, which would deliver the housing and jobs the city needed, whilst also protecting its unique character, green belt and natural beauty.
A council spokesperson said the previous round of hearings, which started on May 10, took into account the comments submitted to-date, in relation to soundness considerations, such as whether the plan was justified, effective and consistent with national policy.
"Phase 4 sessions are scheduled to take place in September with a decision on adopting the plan expected in early 2023."
