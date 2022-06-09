A YORK MP has raised concerns about businesses no longer accepting cash and how this excludes elderly customers and carers who are often given their client's money in cash.
At the start of the Covid pandemic, many businesses opted to go cashless due to fears that handling money could contribute to transmission of the virus. In response to the dramatic drop in use of cash, the Bank of England commissioned a study which found interactions involving cash offer a very low risk of spreading Covid.
But, while the virus has abated, many businesses have not returned to accepting cash.
In Parliament, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy raised his concerns, stating that it's important to ensure an entire demographic of customers are not excluded.
Mr Sturdy said: "The Government had already announced legislation to protect access to cash, which is especially important in York Outer with banks having closed in Heslington and Haxby in recent years, but it was also welcome to learn that the Government are working on legislation that aims to remove as many barriers to businesses accepting cash.
"Disability groups, elderly constituents as well as carers have been in contact with me and it was important for their concerns to be heard in Parliament."
