A DAD from a village near York will run the Great North Run to raise money for the charity that granted his daughter’s dying wish.

Tony Holmes, 59, from Bilton-inAinsty, will take on the half marathon in September to raise money for Make-A-Wish UK.

The charity granted Tony’s daughter, Connie’s, final wish to travel to France with her family.

Connie was 14 when she was first diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing Sarcoma. She passed away just before her 18th birthday in 2015.

Tony said: “You can’t begin to describe the grief when a child dies. “It’s a haze and blur. You just stumble through from one day to the next.”

Connie first began experiencing pain and discomfort on the left side of her body, which lead to her being unable to use her hand.

Following a trip to the GP, Connie was referred to Leeds General Infirmary for an MRI where she was found to have a significant ‘swelling’ in her neck.

After further examinations doctors noticed a tumour, and Connie was diagnosed with cancer.

After several rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, Connie was referred to MakeA-Wish UK.

The charity works to create life-changing wishes to revive the childhood that critical illness often takes away.

Tony said that, before her death, Connie “always loved musicals, and Les Misérables was her favourite.”

He said: “Connie just wanted to visit Paris, and specifically to have dinner in the Eiffel Tower.” Make-A-Wish UK granted Connie’s wish and arranged a four-night stay in Paris for her, her parents, Tony and Judith, and her younger brother Harvey, in October 2014.

Devastatingly, Connie relapsed shortly after and sadly passed away in August 2015.

Tony said: “After her death, the memory of that trip brought us so much comfort. Having the pictures to look back on - these things can be a light in the darkest days.

“Her brother Harvey chose to make a short animation of that trip in the bereavement group he attended.

“Even years later, the memories of that time help keep her a part of our family and alive in our minds, our memories, and our hearts.”

Tony will be running alongside Connie’s brother Harvey and childhood friend David, along with David’s father Ian.

He said: “To know that you’re helping a critically ill child make special memories with their family is a privilege.”

Emma Vizor, Volunteer Engagement Lead at Make-A-Wish UK, said: “As Tony’s story shows, the power of a wish brings light and joy to children and their loved ones, leaving a profound and lasting impact on all their lives.”

To donate, go to: https://www. justgiving.com/fundraising/tonyholmes-great-north-run-2022-charityplace