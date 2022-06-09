FIREARMS officers and a police helicopter were called to the scene of an incident in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police were called to a report that a car window had been smashed using a weapon as it drove in the Chain Lane area of Knaresborough at around 7.25pm yesterday (June 8).
Due to the serious nature of the report, police, including specialist firearms officers and the helicopter, were deployed to the area immediately.
After reviewing dashcam footage, it is a believed a slingshot or catapult-type weapon was used to damage the car window, police said.
No one was injured during the incident.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify any suspects.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220098605.
