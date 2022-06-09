FOR the first time at a British racecourse, a jockey will wear rainbow silks in celebration of Pride Month - during a race in York.

The Racing With Pride rainbow silks will be carried for the first time at a British turf flat racecourse, by the five-year-old filly Zim Baby and jockey Jim Crowley, in The British EBF Racing With Pride Fillies’ Handicap at 3pm, worth £34,000, at York Racecourse on Friday (June 10).

With full support from Zim Baby’s owners, the silks have been transferred to Fosnic Racing from Racing With Pride specifically for this race, which has been named in support and recognition of Pride Month and the LGBT+ community in horseracing.

Zim Baby’s trainer Mick Appleby, a prominent member of the LGBT+ community in racing, said: “It’s good that racing is welcoming everybody into the sport, recognising different genders and orientations – welcoming people into racing with open arms.

“Zim Baby is going to be running in the ‘Racing With Pride’ silks. I’d like to think she’ll run a good race. It would be a bonus if she can win. We’ve just freshened her up, so she’s in good order and hopefully she’ll run a decent race.”

The sponsorship of the race has been generously donated to Racing With Pride by The British European Breeders’ Fund.

William Derby, chief executive of York Racecourse, said: “We are very grateful for the British European Breeders’ Fund’s support in enabling this special celebration of the nationwide Pride Month within racing and at York.

"We are delighted to be an active and enthusiastic supporter of Racing With Pride and to welcome all members of our community to York for everyone to enjoy. We wish Zim Baby and Jim Crowley, Mick Appleby, Fosnic Racing and everyone at Racing With Pride the very best of luck in the race.”

The silks were created from a competition run by Racing With Pride, to design silks that will increase visibility of LGBT+ support within racing and on racecourses last year.

Three designs were chosen by the Racing With Pride committee and were then put to a public vote, with the winning design brought to life by racing silks supplier, Allertons.

Partners Katie Doyle and Ellen Lincoln, part of the Racing With Pride community, won the public vote and Great British Racing captured them seeing the silks being manufactured at Allertons.

Chairman of Racing With Pride, David Letts, added: "Racing With Pride is delighted to partner again with the British EBF and York Racecourse to celebrate Pride month. This visible activation is an important signal of support for the LGBTQ+ community, both within racing and beyond and publicises the year-round commitment from these organisations to our work. Huge thanks go to Zim Baby’s connections for their support."