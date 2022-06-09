BOGUS police officers are calling people to say their bank card has been used fraudulently in an East Yorkshire town.
Humberside Police said it had received reports from the public saying they had been called by people claiming to be from the force, and ringing to let them know their bank card had been used fraudulently in either Pocklington or Market Weighton.
"The caller appears to know where they live and then asks them to ring back immediately on 999 and ask for a Detective Constable who is dealing with the incident," said a spokesperson.
"They even provide a collar number. This is a scam. We would never ask you to ring 999 to speak to an officer about an investigation.
"Please do not give out any personal details or banking information during the call.The bank or the police will never tell you to disclose such information."
They said that if people were in doubt, they should call their bank back or call police on 101 on another phone. This was because criminals could keep the phone line open for several minutes after they put down the phone, so they could end up inadvertently talking to the criminal or their accomplice again.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here