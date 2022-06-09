Motorists who failed to answer court summons have been convicted and sentenced in their absence.

Dorinel Ionut Mihalache, 25, of Whitewall, Norton, was convicted at Lincoln Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A1 near Grantham. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.