Motorists who failed to answer court summons have been convicted and sentenced in their absence.
Dorinel Ionut Mihalache, 25, of Whitewall, Norton, was convicted at Lincoln Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A1 near Grantham. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.
Daniel Romaine, 31, of Meadow Drive, Thorpe Willoughby, was convicted at Bath Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding at 81mph on the M5 in south Gloucestershire. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Scott Lomax, 35, of Brecksfield, Skelton, was convicted at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A64 in Leeds. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £66 statutory surcharge and given six penalty points.
Peter Lynas, 66, of Butt Hedge, Long Marston, was convicted at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court of speeding on Wetherby Road, Walton, west of York. He was fined £440, ordered to pay a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given four penalty points.
