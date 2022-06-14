HOW stunning are these photographs that capture York life in two tone?

Many of you will recognise the photo of York's most famous cat, the late Gerald of York Minster, who now has a statue in his honour.

The stunning photo of Gerald against a brick wall that almost camouflaged his two-tone marmalade coat, was taken by Press Camera Club member Sue Gabbatiss.

We asked camera club members to post photos under the theme of two tone for our monthly competition.

Sue is one of our finalists this month, who all posted incredible photos.

The competition was one of our most popular with many excellent entries.

They included:

* Colin Foster's image of his father

* a two-tone leaf by Mike Hawley

* Chereen Rhodes' photo of a rose in the rain

* Barney Sharratt's striking image of two zebras at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

* Julie Lindley's photo of a moth.

But the winner is Sally Johnston for her painting-like image of a corridor in shades of orange and yellow.

Winning photo by Sally Johnston

We all agreed this was a stand-out image with fantastic composition which captured the theme perfectly too.

So Sally is the winner of a £50 cash prize.

The theme for June will be #Summer2022.

If you would like to take part, please join our camera club.

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.