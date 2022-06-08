MOTORISTS faced more misery in York tonight after the price of petrol rose again - by another 5 pence a litre.

Morrison's filling station in Foss Islands Road was harging £1.75.7 for a litre of petrol.

This compared with £1.70.7 yesterday, £1.64.7 on May 27, £1.62.7 on May 20 and £1.49.7 on March 9.

Data firm Experian Catalist said a litre of petrol cost an average of 180.7p nationwide on Tuesday, an increase of 2.2p compared with the previous day and the largest daily jump in 17 years, according to the RAC.

A similar increase today will have taken the average cost of a full tank for a 55-litre family car to more than £100 for the first time.

Some forecourts are already selling petrol above £2 per litre, according to price comparison website PetrolPrices.

The highest price was found to be 202.9p at BP sites on the A1 near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear; the M4 near Chippenham, Wiltshire; and the M6 near Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria.

Average diesel prices are also at a record high.

They hit 186.6p on Tuesday, up 1.4p from Monday.