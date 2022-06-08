Police who earlier today said they were "extremely concerned" for a young man who had gone missing have confirmed he has been found safe and well.

The 21-year-old went missing shortly before 4pm today (Wednesday, June 8), said North Yorkshire Police.

He was last seen at his home address in Pilmoor, near Sessay, North Yorkshire.

However, in an update shortly before 7pm today, North Yorkshire Police said: "We are pleased to report the missing 21 year old man from Sessay has now been found safe and well."

 

 