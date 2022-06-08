A WOMAN was trapped in a car after a crash in a North Yorkshire town today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the two-vehicle collision happened at 8.30am in Darlington Road, Northallerton.
It said two crews from Northallerton went to the scene and used hydraulic cutting equipment to open a door, allowing the trapped woman, who was in her 40s, to receive precautionary treatment by paramedics.
