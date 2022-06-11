Each year, the York Design Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the best new buildings, restoration projects or public spaces in York.

York Theatre Royal, the Chocolate Works at Terry’s, York Art Gallery, the Hiscox Building, the Rowntree Park Skate Park, the Red Tower on Foss Islands Road and Derwenthorpe Phase 2 have all won awards in the past. But what will win this year?

In May, judges visited every one of the 27 projects entered for this year's Design Awards. They will choose winners in several categories, with the winners being announced during a special awards night at the Yorkshire Museum on Monday July 4.

But there's one award that goes to a public vote.

Each year, we ask readers to vote for your favourite scheme. The entry attracting most votes will be presented with the prestigious Press People's Award on awards night.

Of the 27 schemes entered for this year’s York Design Awards, 23 have put themselves forward for The Press People’s Award.

You can see details of each of the entries in the interactive gallery on this page before heading to this link to cast your vote for the The Press People's Award at the 2022 York Design Awards.

As in previous years, we’re asking for you to vote for your three favourite schemes.

Voting closes at 9pm on Saturday June 18th. So study the entries below, then tick your three favourites on the voting form. It’s your chance to send a message to designers and architects about the kind of development you want to see in our city in future.

Made up your mind? Votes close on June 18 so make your choice now.