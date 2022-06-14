HUGE congratulations to Hannah and Jason Cox who have just tied the knot.

The couple, from Acomb, met in 2014 when they worked together at Banyan (now Manahatta) and have been together ever since.

They have two children together - Isla and Teddy - who joined them for their big day at Fairfield Manor Hotel on May 21.

Meanwhile - let's find out more about Hannah and Jason's big day.

What is your full name?

Hannah Cox

What area/town do you live in?

Acomb, York

Full name of you and your partner

Hannah Cox and Jason Cox

When did you get married?

21/05/2022

Where did you get married?

Fairfield Manor Hotel

Where did you have your reception?

Fairfield Manor Hotel

How did you meet?

We worked together at Banyan (now Manahatta) back in 2014 and have been together ever since.

Tell us about the proposal

Jason got our daughter Isla a T-shirt saying: 'Mummy will you marry Daddy?'. Of course I said yes!

What did you both wear?

Jason wore a navy blue suit from Suits Direct and Hannah wore a Richards design wedding dress from Treasured Brides.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Being able to celebrate our marriage with our two children, Isla and Teddy.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

We booked our wedding back in 2019 but Covid put all our planning to a stop - thankfully the day was perfect.

The happy couple with daughter Isla

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

Hannah's dad Steve and Hannah's mum Helen. Hannah's Nan Grace and the bridesmaids Becca, Beki, Chloe and Alexis and Jason's groomsmen Dan, Kieran and Lewis.

Tell us about your honeymoon

We are taking our two children away with us to Tenerife in July for our honeymoon/family holiday.

Tell us your wedding story

