MORE than 70km of roads have been improved in York over the last year, according to a new council report on capital investment.

The City of York Council report has revealed that past year has seen a total of 72.5km of carriageway renewed across the city, including patching and resurfacing.

An investment of £5.6 million in 2021/22 has also seen new streetlights installed, bus stops, signage and traffic signals upgraded, amongst many other city wide improvements.

Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and major projects, said: “Despite ongoing funding and inflationary pressures taking their toll on council work, I’m glad to see that road improvement schemes are progressing at pace and delivering tangible improvements for our communities.

“The maintenance and repair of our transport network is key to making travel safe and convenient for all whether they are driving, cycling, scooting or walking.

“Whilst the Government continues to fail local councils and slash road maintenance budgets, Lib Dem councillors are investing in our resident’s priorities. This year’s programme will see the available funding targeted to ensure road conditions and various other city infrastructure is maintained and improved, benefitting residents as well as businesses.”

The report reveals a number of transport schemes which have been completed in 2021/22, including bus stop shelter improvements across the city and development of signage on the approaches to 'Park & Ride' sites, the routes to the Community Stadium and the city centre car parks.

There have been upgrades to traffic signals at 11 locations across the city, including localised resurfacing where required - as well as the completion of the second phase of the CCTV upgrades programme.

A trial one-way system has been put in place in Navigation Road to reduce traffic levels and there are new measures in place to improve road safety at Clifton Green primary school and at Hempland Lane.

Speed management measures at Elvington Lane and Sim Balk Lane have been improved - and the existing 20mph limit area in Osbaldwick has been extended.

The Marygate Car Park path and Bootham Crossing schemes have been worked on to improve cycle facilities on the approaches to the Scarborough Bridge footpath - and columns of street lights were replaced after structural integrity testing and because of structural failure or deterioration due to corrosion.

The news follows the approval of plans of £5 million investment in highway schemes alone for 2022/23, which includes patching, carriageway, footway and pothole repairs. This will be further boosted by ward committee funding of £250,000 to be spent by local councillors in their wards.

This excludes the funding allocated by central Government, which has been set at £2.2 million for this year, after it was cut from £4 million in 2020/21.