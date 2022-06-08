A YORK property was cordoned off by police following an incident which left a woman needing treatment for facial injuries.
North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 50s had been charged with assault following the incident, which happened on Monday at a property in Wood Street, Heworth.
A force spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was treated for injuries to her face following the incident.
They said officers were called to the incident at about 7.30pm on Monday and the man had been remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates Court today.
The property was still taped off by police yesterday evening, 24 hours after the alleged assault, with a police van parked in the street.
