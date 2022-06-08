FORMER Ministry of Defence properties near York are to go on sale after being given a new lease of life.

Annington plans to sell the three-bedroom homes in Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, from £245,000 and says the new development supports its aim to return much-needed housing to the communities.

Linton-on-Ouse hit the headlines after the Government unveiled controversial plans to house a new asylum reception centre for 1,500 asylum seekers at the former RAF base on the edge of the village.

This has not deterred buyers, according to the selling agent.

Karen Watson, branch manager at William H Brown, said: “Our office has been inundated with enquiries since the boards went up in May.

"Linton-on-Ouse is an extremely desirable location, thanks to its rural setting, and the properties themselves tick the right boxes for pretty much every buyer.

"We’re seeing lots of interest from first time buyers and young families all the way to downsizers - it’s already a busy market and we expect these properties to be snapped up very quickly.”

The Home Office said the asylum centre would house ‘destitute single adult male asylum seekers’, whose asylum applications are under review, in safe and secure accommodation.

It would be as self-sufficient as possible, minimising any impact on local communities and services and reducing the need for those staying there to leave the site, it says.

But villagers criticised the lack of consultation, and said the site was unsuitable, without the infrastructure or services to support so many people.

Annington says the properties bring much-needed housing to the village, and provide an ample opportunity for young families and first time buyers to get onto the property ladder.

The company has carried out light refurbishment works throughout.

The first phase will comprise of six three-bedroom homes, with each property having off-road driveway parking, alongside a private garage and a good sized garden to the rear.

Located eight miles north west of York, Linton-on-Ouse is a historic village which is home to a 'good' Ofsted-rated primary school, and has traditional village amenities.

Louise Saunders, sales and marketing manager at Annington, said: “Our core ethos is to return much needed housing to the communities that need them most, and our newest development in Linton-on-Ouse is designed to do just that.

"These refurbished homes are being released to the market at a competitive price, at a time where we are seeing a shortage of three-bedroom homes on a national level.

"With such high competition for these properties, we urge buyers to register their interest with our selling agent to avoid missing out.”

Annington was formed in 1996 with the purchase of 57,434 homes from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Its homes range from one-bedroom apartments to eight-bedroom houses.